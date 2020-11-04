Arnab Goswami Shows Proof Of Injury From Police Van; 'I Have Been Beaten Up'

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami who was physically assaulted and arrested by Maharashtra Police on Wednesday said that "the cops tortured him" in the Police station. Soon after the vehicle carrying Arnab Goswami reached Alibaug, just over 90 km from Mumbai, he was produced in a local court where he informed the court about the assault on him

'They tortured me'

"I have been beaten up. Watch this. I have informed the court that I have been beaten. They tortured me in the police station, I informed the court. The citizens of India should watch this," Arnab said while he was taken away to the civil hospital for a medical checkup on the court's order.

Arnab's lawyer who was with him at the Alibag Police Station said that he has suffered an injury after being heckled by the Police.

Arnab's lawyer said, "Family members were pushed, his house was cordoned off for three hours. He has an abrasion on his left hand, he already had an existing injury in his hand which was tried to tear apart. His arrest was not informed to his wife but his arrest punchnama says she was informed. He was pulled by his belt and was beaten on the back of his spine. He appeals to citizens of India to support him."

Arnab arrested

In a shocking incident on Wednesday morning, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by Maharashtra Police after the latter barged into his residence and assaulted him. After the arrest, Maharashtra Police took him to Alibag Police Station and have said that he has been arrested in connection with a 2018 case which was closed but has now been reopened.

The Mumbai Police before the arrest of Arnab manhandled him and as many as 8 police vehicles and at least 40-50 Police personnel were in his building premises. Moreover, the Mumbai Police blocked Republic Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and Senior Associate Editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police wanted his phone.

