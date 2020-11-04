Arnab Goswami Taken To Alibag Police Amid Heavy Police Deployment With Riot Gear, Rifles

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was brought to the Alibag Police Station on Wednesday after he was assaulted & arrested by the Mumbai Police earlier in the day.

Amid the witch-hunt on Republic Media Network, over a dozen officers of the Mumbai Police on Wednesday morning reached Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami's residence. The Mumbai Police manhandled Arnab Goswami and as many as 10 police personnel entered the residence of Arnab, with the video captured LIVE. They pushed and heckled Arnab demanding he come out.

On Arnab's arrival at Alibag Police Station, there was a huge police deployment seen with security personnel armed with rifles. Members of the ATS (Anti-Terror Squad) and the SOG were also present at the Alibag Police Station alongside other police personnel dressed in riot gear.

On attempting to speak to Arnab while he was being taken into the station, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief said that he was assaulted by the Mumbai Police.

Arnab arrested

In a shocking attack on the Republic Media Network, Mumbai Police has assaulted and detained editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and is taking him to the Raigad Police Station in a case that was closed. On Wednesday morning, Mumbai Police reached Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami's residence, barged into his room, assaulted him, and then arrested him. The Mumbai Police also manhandled Arnab and as many as 8 police vehicles and at least 40-50 Police personnel were in his building premises. Moreover, the Mumbai Police blocked Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police wanted his phone.

This comes after the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in his latest fake news plant called Arnab "the biggest hawala operator in the city of Mumbai." Tearing apart the Mumbai Police's ridiculous claim Arnab Goswami stressed that the network sustains only on the blessings of the viewers. Speaking on 'The Debate' on Tuesday, he brought to the viewers' attention a piece of paper that is framed in his office. Mentioning that it showed the first week of television ratings when Republic TV was launched, he recalled that the channel topped the ranking charts then itself.

In total, Republic Media Network's management & editorial staff have endured over 150 hours of questioning in a variety of cases that are beyond the initial fraud TRP matter, including Republic’s Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen, Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy Output Editor Sagarika Mitra, Senior Associate Editor Shivani Gupta. The journalists maintained that they won’t reveal their sources.

The Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police's brazen attempt to strike on press freedom has been exposed through the multiple sessions of unnecessary interrogation sessions. Taking it a step further, in a never-seen-before move, the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police filed an FIR against the entire editorial team of the Network, invoking a 1922 British Raj-era law that had last been used in the Emergency-era.

