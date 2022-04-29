Arrested Darul Uloom Student Trained In Pakistan; Bangladesh Passport Recovered: Sources

In an update to the arrest of Darul Uloom's student for suspicious activities, the Saharanpur Anti-Terrorism Squad has recovered Bangladesh passport, currency, and forged documents. The investigation has revealed that the student identified as Talha Tarulakdar Bin Farooq was trained in Pakistan.

As per sources, "Some religious books have been found with Talha and objectionable things related to Jihad have been mentioned in the book". Bangladesh passport, currency, and forged documents were recovered. A Jihadi video was found on the mobile of the accused student. Also, a few documents of Saharanpur, Meghalaya have also been found.

ATS has handed over the student to the police and both the ATS team and the police are continuously interrogating Talha. While the people who were in contact with Talha are also being investigated. On behalf of the ATS inspector, FIR has been registered in Deoband PS.

Saharanpur ATS arrests Darul Uloom student

On late Thursday night, the Saharanpur Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested a student of Darul Uloom for suspicious activities.

The Saharanpur ATS team on Thursday night went to Deoband and arrested a student from his room. The ATS team identified the student, who was allegedly involved in many suspicious activities, has been staying in Deoband using fake Bangladeshi documents. According to sources, Talha who originally hails from Bangladesh was involved in suspicious activities while staying here as a student.

After it was found that Talha wasn’t carrying a domicile certificate, a document that proves him as a resident of India, he was arrested by the ATS. According to further information accessed by Republic, since 2015, Talha had been studying in Darul Uloom using fake documents including a fake Aadhar card and other identity cards that have been recovered from Talha’s room no 61. The student was continuously monitored by the ATS over the involvement in suspicious activities.

