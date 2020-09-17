Arrested Goan Drug Peddler Chris Costa Sent To Judicial Custody Till October 1

In a significant development, Goan Drug Peddler Chris Costa, who was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) earlier this week has been sent to judicial custody by a Mumbai Court till October 1. Costa was picked up by the agency on Tuesday as a part of its probe into the alleged drug nexus of Bollywood and the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. He was then taken for a medical examination along with Showik Chakraborty's school friend Suryadeep Malhotra who was also detained by the NCB earlier this week.

NCB Conducts Multiple Raids Across Mumbai

Earlier in the day, the NCB conducted raids at three different locations across Mumbai to probe the Bollywood-drug nexus that is growing wider in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

As per reports, separate teams of the NCB were deployed at three locations in the city after receiving a major lead from those already in the custody of the agency. Despite making 16 arrests into the drug case so far, the connection of drugs with the Indian film industry seems to grow wider with each revelation in Sushant’s case.

Meanwhile, more details regarding drug peddlers have come to light in the latest updates of the case. During the ongoing interrogation with the drug peddlers, it was revealed that two of them had attended a rave party held in Sri Lanka in 2017.

Sources told Republic TV that suppliers of illegal goods from other countries had also attended the party in Sri Lanka. Two of them are already in NCB’s custody. The agency is now trying to establish an international link if any. Names of the two arrested individuals have been withheld.

