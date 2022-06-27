Arrested IAS Officer’s Lawyer Seeks Police Permission To Perform Last Rites Of His Son

The lawyer of arrested IAS officer Sanjay Popli, whose son was allegedly shot dead in front of his eyes on Sunday in Chandigarh, said that he is seeking permission from the Police to allow the bureaucrat to perform the last rites of his son and will later file bail applications.

While speaking to the media, the Lawyer of IAS Sanjay Popli’s family, Advocate Matwinder Singh said, “We are seeking permission of police that arrested IAS officer Sanjay Popli be taken to perform last rites of his son. We’ll be filing for his bail applications and have no objection towards his son’s postmortem.”

Advocate Matwinder Singh also said the family is not in a condition to give a statement regarding their version of the incident at present.

“At present, arrested IAS officer Sanjay Popli’s family is in shock and isn’t in a fit condition to give a statement regarding their version of the incident,” Advocate Matwinder Singh added.

Vigilance Department has murdered my son: IAS officer Sanjay Popli

IAS officer Sanjay Popli has been arrested on corruption charges. On Saturday, he alleged that the Vigilance Department has murdered his son and he is an eyewitness to the incident.

“I am an eye-witness, police officials are taking me, my son was shot dead by them,” said IAS officer Sanjay Popli.

Kartik Popli, son of IAS officer Kartik Popli, died of gunshot injuries on Saturday. However, the police said that he died by suicide, but his family denies those allegations and claimed he was murdered.

“They tortured my child and killed him. They tortured my domestic help for evidence. The entire vigilance bureau and the DSP are under the pressure from the chief minister. This is the way they are killing people,” the mother of Kartik Popli said.

The incident comes days after the Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested IAS officer Popli and his accomplice on corruption charges. Anu Preet Kular, a relative of Sanjay Popli alleged that the “Vigilance people murdered him”.

“Vigilance team asked Sanjay Popli to sign on something otherwise it won’t be good for his son. They locked him in a room and took his son upstairs. We were standing downstairs and after some time we heard the sound of gunshots. The Vigilance people murdered him,” Anu Preet Kular said.

SSP Kuldeep Chahal said that the boy allegedly shot himself in the head with his father’s licensed pistol.

“The vigilance team had arrived at IAS Sanjay Popli’s house for an enquiry and heard a gunshot. After verification, they realized that his son had shot himself with his licensed gun. He was taken to a hospital,” SSP Chahal said.

Several items recovered from Sanjay Popli's residence

The Vigilance Department of Punjab on Saturday recovered over 12 kg of gold among other items from arrested Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sanjay Popli’s house.

“Four days after the arrest of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sanjay Popli in a corruption case, the Vigilance Bureau on Saturday recovered over 12 Kg gold, 3 Kg silver, four Apple iPhones, one Samsung fold phone and two Samsung smartwatches from the storeroom of his house at Sector 11, Chandigarh,” stated the Vigilance Department release.

IAS officer Sanjay Popli was arrested on June 20, for allegedly demanding a 1 percent commission as a bribe of Rs 7 lakhs for clearance of tenders for laying of sewerage pipeline at Nawanshahr. His accomplice identified as Sandeep Wats was also arrested from Jalandhar.