Arun Bhardwaj And Sanjay Bansal Appointed By SC As Special Judges To Hear Coal Scam Case

The Supreme Court of India has set up two new special Courts to hear the pending cases of coal scam. The apex court has also appointed Arun Bhardwaj and Sanjay Bansal as the special appointee judges to hear the matter. Since 2014, Bharat Parashar had been hearing the arguments in all the cases.

The registrar of Delhi High Court while taking cognisance on this wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI). The registrar had remarked that since 2014, special judge Bharat Parashar has been hearing the matter and there is a need to appoint a new judge to hear the matter related to the scam.

On the last date of hearing, the apex court had asked a list of five judges' names who could be appointed as special judge to hear the scam. The list was provided to the apex court by the Delhi High Court. Meanwhile, Manohar Lal Sharma a Delhi-based advocate also moved a writ petition before the apex Court.

On Monday, while hearing the matter, the Supreme Court of India chose Arun Bhardwaj and Sanjay Bansal as the two special judges to hear the further arguments in coal scam cases. It also said that two special courts will also be set up. The High Court of Delhi was also notified by the apex court.

Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General, who was appearing for the centre agreed with the CJI over setting up two new courts and appointing two new special judges. "Two special courts will be appointed. Registrar General of Delhi High Court is being directed to set up a special Court. Arun Bhardwaj and Sanjay Bansal will be the special judges who will head the court," the bench of CJI noted.

What was the matter?

The Supreme Court had to decide the name of Special Judge who will further hear the coal scam cases. Until now a specially appointed judge Bharat Parashar had been hearing the matter.

Image Credits: PTI