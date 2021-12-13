Arunachal Logs One New COVID-19 Case, Tally At 55,306

Arunachal Pradesh on Monday registered a single fresh case of COVID-19, raising the tally to 55,306, a senior health department official said.

The death toll remained at 280 as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said.

The northeastern state now has 29 active cases, while 54,997 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 11, followed by West Kameng (9), Tawang (4) and Namsai (3).

Over 12 lakh samples, including 92 on Sunday, have been tested for COVID-19, Jampa said, adding, the positivity rate stood at 1.08 per cent.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said 14,37,064 people have been inoculated thus far.

