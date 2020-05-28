Arunachal Pradesh: Security Forces Nab Warlike Ammunition From Forest Reserve In Changlang

The Indian Army in a joint operation with Arunachal Pradesh Police on Wednesday recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives from Miao Bum Reserve Forest in Changlang district. The joint-operation by the security forces was carried out based on a specific intelligence input regarding the presence of armed NSCN (IM) cadres.

During the raid, an AK-56 rifle with three magazines and 115 live rounds of ammunition, 22 pistol with a magazine, three live rounds of ammunition, one under-barrel grenade launcher, one hand grenade, one kg of explosives and other war-like stores were nabbed.

"During the search operation conducted in inclement weather and inhospitable terrain, the team successfully recovered a cache of weapons, ammunition and other warlike stores," read a statement.

The recovered items have been handed over to Changlang Police for further investigation.

Earlier in the day the Pulwama police, the CRPF, and the Indian Army detected and destroyed a vehicle fitted with an IED after receiving timely input and taking proper action. Sources confirmed that the IED was destroyed in a controlled detonation on Thursday morning by BDDS Team, with the purported modus-operandi bearing a striking similarity to the February 14, 2019, Pulwama terror attack - the worst ever on Indian security personnel, perpetrated by Pakistan-based terrorist groups.

(With ANI Inputs)