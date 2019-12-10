The Debate
Arunachal Pradesh: Various Student Organizations Call For A Bandh To Protest Against CAB

Law & Order

Amid the uproar over CAB, various student organizations call for a bandh to protest against the passing of the Bill in Arunachal Pradesh

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Amid the uproar over the Citizenship Ammendment Bill, various student organizations call for bandh in Arunachal Pradesh. The Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha after a 12-hour debate on Monday with 311 voting in favour of it and 80 against it. The bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act 1955 to exempt those refugess who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan from being considered illegal migrants. The  naturalised citizenship will also been reduced from 14 to 6 years, as per provisions of the bill. A person belonging to the  aformentioned communities and countries will now be eligible to apply for citizenship after residing in the country for six years. 

