Arvind Kejriwal Condemns RPG Attack In Mohali, Calls It A 'cowardly Act To Disturb Punjab'

Following the reaction from Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on the Mohali blast incident at the police headquarters on Monday, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has now also condemned the attack and called it a "cowardly act".

Replying to Bhagwant Mann's tweet on the blast incident, Kejriwal took to Twitter and said that the Aam Aadmi Party government will not allow such people who wish to fulfill who want to disturb the peace of Punjab. He also said that peace will be maintained under all circumstances with the cooperation of all the people of Punjab and that the culprits will be punished severely.

Earlier, the Punjab CM had also taken to Twitter and asserted that people who tried to spoil the atmosphere of Punjab will not be spared. This came after the police headquarters in Mohali was attacked by unidentified people on Monday night where a rocket-propelled grenade, or RPG, was hurled at the building leading to shattered windows on one of the floors of the building

Mohali attack to be probed by an NIA team

The attack took place on Monday after a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was hurled at the Punjab Police’s Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali. The attack at the high-security building in Sector 77 of Mohali has major security concerns in the city. While the grenade landed on the third floor of the building, it luckily did not explode and major damage was averted.

However, it led to shattered windows on the floor.

Following this, presently the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been roped in to probe the attack. As per sources, primary information regarding the blast that raised the security concern has been passed to the NIA and a dedicated team of officials is set to visit the spot soon.

On the other hand, the Punjab police have also refused to rule out a terror angle in the grenade attack on the police headquarters. Ravinder Pal Singh, Superintendent of Police (Mohali) while speaking to the media said that an angle cannot be ignored and an investigation is presently underway.

"It can't be ignored. We are investigating... It is a minor blast. Attack happened from outside the building. It has been done with rocket-type fire. No casualty or loss happened. Our senior officers and FSL team are investigating it," he said as reported by ANI.

Image: PTI