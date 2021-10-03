Aryan Khan, Two Others Arrested: Here Are The Charges They May Face

Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was detained in a drug case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during raids at several places. The NCB Chief SN Pradhan stated that the team acted on specific intelligence inputs, and the involvement of some Bollywood links has come to light.

NCB's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede confirmed that the agency is questioning 8 persons including superstar Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan in connection with the rave party. Along with this, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra are also being questioned.

The following sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act could possibly apply now:

Section 22 of the NDPS Act anyone who possesses, sells, purchases, transports, or uses any psychotropic substance shall face rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year with fine. The section may become applicable in the present case.

Section 27 of the NDPS makes the consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance punishable with rigorous imprisonment for a term that may extend to one year or a fine. The section is likely to become applicable.

Section 28 of the NDPS Act states that whoever attempts to commit any offence shall be punishable with the punishment provided for the offence. The provision may become applicable in the current case.

Under section 64 of the NDPS Act the prosecution has the power to tender immunity from prosecution with a view to obtaining the evidence of any person appearing to have been directly or indirectly concerned in or privy to the contravention of any of the provisions of this Act.

Further, under Section 20 (b), punishment upto two years is awarded for possession or use of cannabis. Should the facts of the case require the application of the act, it may become applicable.

Additionally, Section 21(a) states that use, purchase and possession of drugs even in small quantity, can be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year.

Other sections that may be applicable are sections 29 (dealing with abetment and conspiracy), section 35 (which presumes culpable state) and section 30 (which states that a person preparing to carry out offences involving commercial quantities of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance shall be presumed to be guilty).

Mumbai cruise drug bust

Previously, issuing a statement, NCB stated, "On the basis of specific information, the officials of NCB Mumbai conducted a raid on Cordelia cruise which was bound from Mumbai to Goa on 02.10.2021. During the operation, all suspects as per the information were searched. Various drugs like MDMA/ Ecstasy, Cocaine, MD (Mephedrone) and charas has been recovered. A total of 8 persons including 2 females have been apprehended and their role is being investigated in relation to the said recovery. NCB Mumbai has registered Crime no. Cr 94/21 in this matter. Further investigation is underway." NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, allegedly went aboard like passengers following which the raids commenced as the party began mid-sea.