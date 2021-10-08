Aryan Khan, Others' Bail Plea Rejected As 'non-maintainable'; To Move Sessions Court

In the latest development in the Mumbai cruise drug must probe, the Killa Court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha as the plea was 'not maintainable'. Citing the bail applications of the eight accused as 'not maintainable', the court directed all the accused to move sessions court for regular bail.

Two women accused, prior to the commencement of the hearing, were sent to Byculla jail while six men accused were sent to the Arthur road jail and will be lodged there until they receive bail from the Sessions court. The lawyers of the accused have stated that they will file a bail application in the Session court at the earliest.

Aryan Khan & 17 arrested in Cordelia drug bust case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday busted a high-profile drug party on a cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa. The party allegedly involving celebrities, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was busted by the NCB after an eight-hour-long operation. Cocaine, Hashish, MDMA, and other drugs were recovered, and eight including Aryan Khan were detained.

After a 15-hour-long interrogation, the detainees were put under official arrest. Of the eight, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were produced before the Killa court on 7 October and were remanded police custody till 7 October. The other five- Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra, and Vikrant Chhokar - were produced before the Court on October 4, and were also sent to police custody till October 7.

On the basis of information gained during their interrogation, the police arrested four others - Shreyas Nair, Abdul Sheikh, Manish Darya, and Avin Sahu - and they have been sent to police custody till October 11. Meanwhile, four others -Gopal Jee Anand, Samir Sehgal, Manav Singhal, and Bhaskar Arora - who are said to be organizers were arrested from Delhi on October 5, and have been sent to police custody till October 14.

Also, on October 6, they arrested one Achit Kumar from Powai, and on October 7, a foreign national from Bandra in follow-up operations. They are yet to be produced before the court. With this, the number of arrests has climbed up to 18.

On October 7, all the accused were produced and were remanded to 14-day judicial custody.