As Boat Carrying AK-47 Guns Found In Maharashtra, Ex-UP DGP Calls It 'abnormal, Sinister'

After a suspicios boat carrying weapons was found off a beach in Harihareshwar in Maharashtra's Raigad district, former Uttar Pradesh DGP Dr Vikram Singh on Thursday called it 'unusual and sinister', appealing to all the investigative agencies to get to the bottom of the conspiracy. It is important to note that the boat is UK-registered, and was distressed near Oman, following which, it was rescued from there, as per sources. Meanwhile, the police has cleared the entire area in Raigad and a search operation has been launched.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, former Uttar Pradesh DGP said, "It is a very serious matter. A boat registered in UK carrying AK series guns and ammunition is absolutely abnormal, unusual and sinister, and therefore, to a bid of reverse engineering with the degree of the boat with weapons and ammunitions, and I feel it is a very sinister plot against us. The investigative agencies have their hands full and need to get to the bottom of the whole conspiracy."

Police contact 'Neptune Maritime Security' whose sticker was found on boat

In the meantime, sources informed Republic that police have contacted 'Neptune Maritime Security' whose sticker was on the boat. The company has informed them about the incident of a yacht belonging to them which capsized a few days ago in international waters.

The company is said to be into Maritime security and the weapons belonged to them as part of its security. These weapons were in the yacht when it capsized. However, the Maharashtra police, crime branch and ATS are verifying this claim.

Earlier in the day, a highly suspicious boat bearing rifles was found on the beach of Harihareshwar. A search operation has been launched by the police. According to police and a photo that has been accessed, three AK-47 rifles were found along with cases of ammo in a custom-made box on the boat. Police are present on the spot and a probe is underway. A high alert has been issued.

The Anti-Terrorist Squad said that it will probe the terror angle after a foreign-origin boat was found carrying AK-47 rifles and ammo.