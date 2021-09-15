Delhi Police on Tuesday foiled the plot of a terror module coordinated by Pakistan and its intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The Delhi Police Special Cell informed that six terrorists were arrested, including two who were trained in Pakistan recently. The cops also recovered explosives and firearms from the accused, including one live IED from Prayagraj district in Uttar Pradesh. Republic Media Network has accessed exclusive footage of the recovery.

The terrorists were identified as Jaan Mohammad Shaikh, Osama, Moolchand alias Lala, Zeeshan, Mohd Abu Bakar and Mohd Amir Javed. In the footage accessed by Republic TV, a sealed tin container can be seen. The sealed container, reportedly hidden in a confined space, also has a lock on it. Details of its precise nature and purpose are as yet unknown.

Police busts Pak terror plot

The Special Cell of Delhi Police informed that the two terrorists, Osama alias Sameer and Zeeshan, received training in Pakistan where they learnt to use firearms, including AK-47, and explosives. "They travelled to Muscat by air, and then by ship to Gwadar Port in Pakistan, they were trained in Pakistan to use firearms and manufacture explosives," Neeraj Thakur of the Special Cell informed.

After returning, the terrorists became sleeper cells. Two teams were made. The first team was controlled by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anees Ibrahim. The team which includes Sameer and Lala, was created for supplying and safekeeping of firearms across the border. "The second team was responsible to arrange funds through Hawala.

"One of the arrested person was given the role of identifying cities and locations during festive season Navratra and Ramleela so that IED and bombs can be exploded," the Special Cell informed.

High-end weapons, firearms recovered

The Delhi police also recovered high-end imported weapons, firearms, ammunition and explosives from the arrested persons. The terrorists were likely to target Delhi, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

Osama and Zeeshan, during interrogation, informed Delhi Police that around 14-15 Bengali speaking people were with them when they were going to Pakistan. Delhi Police said that the Pakistan ISI has adopted a new modus operandi for training radicalised Indian youths. The nabbed suspects were planning targeted killing and blasts nationwide.

