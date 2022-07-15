As Gyanvapi Hearing Resumes, Plea Filed In SC Seeking Nod To Perform Rituals On Shivling

In the Gyanvapi Mosque-Shringar Gauri Temple complex case, a fresh petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Friday. The petition filed by Rajesh Mani Tripathi, President of Shri Krishnajanmabhoomi, seeks permission for performing ‘puja-archana’ (worship) of the ‘Shiv Linga' found during a survey conducted on the disputed premises. The permission has been sought for the month of 'Shravana' which commenced on July 14 and will go on until August 12.

"Though this matter is pending adjudication before the court of law, so far as the various record are concerned, it reveals that the Gyanvapi Mosque was built after the demolition of the Shiva Temple in Varanasi. Therefore, being a Worshipper, if Shivling is there, Applicant's rights to worship also survive," read the petition, filed under Section 32 (Right to Constitutional Remedies). The judgement of the Ayodhya Ram Temple case was cited, which held that 'Once a deity, is always a deity and a temple, merely on being demolished, shall not lose its character, sanctity or dignity'.

Petitioners continue their argument in the Gyanvapi case

The present legal battle began with a petition filed by Rakhi Singh of Delhi, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu, Manju Vyas and Rekha Pathak, all natives of Varanasi, seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi Mosque. The respondents of the case include the Uttar Pradesh government, Anjuman Intezamiya Masjid and others.

Through an order dated May 20, the Supreme Court transferred the Gyanvapi Mosque case from a Civil judge to the District judge in Varanasi. The apex court, looking at the “complexities” and “sensitivity” of the issue, had held that it is better if a senior judicial officer with experience handles this case.