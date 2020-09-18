Mumbai Police Tried To Protect Big Fish, Now Karan Johar Will Have Koffee With NCB: Sirsa

Manjinder Singh Sirsa reacted with delight after his complaint to the chief of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) alleging drug consumption by Bollywood stars at Karan Johar’s 2019 party made progress. The Shiromani Akali Dal leader claimed that secrets about the ‘big fish’ are set to come out as the complaint was forwarded by the NCB headquarters to the agency's Mumbai bureau, after finding merit in the case. Hitting out at Mumbai Police for not taking action on his complaint then, the politician stated that timely action could have even saved Sushant Singh Rajput.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa on complaint being forwarded to NCB

Speaking to Republic TV after the news of the forwarding of the complaint emerged, Sirsa said, “My complaint always had merit. The Mumbai Police did not investigate. They tried to subdue it and protect the big names. Now even if tsunami comes, the investigate will happen, the big names will come out, even political names. ”

Sirsa singled out Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor, who were associated with the film Udta Punjab, that dealt with drugs. “Drug consumption of Bollywood stars has been shown in many movies like Heroine, Fashion. Karan Johar had made Udta Punjab and Shahid Kapoor was seen consuming drugs and they shamed Punjabis with the film. The truth is that Bollywood stars themselves consume drugs.”

Sirsa had forwarded his complaint to NCB chief Rakesh Asthana, seeking an investigation of the party video on September 15.

I met Sh. Rakesh Asthana, Chief of @narcoticsbureau at BSF head quarter, Delhi regarding submission of complaint for investigation & action against film Producer @karanjohar & others for organizing drug party at his residence in Mumbai

That party video must be investigated into! pic.twitter.com/QCK2GalUQq — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 15, 2020

He continued, "All black sheep and dirty fish and their hidden secrets will come out. They had asked me to apologise. Now see it’s going to be like how I had said before, Karan will have Koffee with NCB."

The politician highlighted how the current NCB probe into the Sushant case, that led to the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty, among others, had opened the scope of the investigation into the drug mafia. When asked if Sushant could have been saved had Mumbai Police acted upon his complaint last year. Sirsa agreed and added, ”Let’s assume it was considered suicide, then no names would have come out. Similarly, if names would have come out then, this incident could have prevented maybe. Bollywood stars feel no one can do anything to them, and that they are above the law. And now time has come up to prove this false.”

Another reason for him to feel confident about the matter reaching conclusion is the presence of NCB and Special Director Rakesh Asthana, “If Mumbai Police was at the helm, the truth would have never would have come out. Now, however, NCB, the premier agency is there. Rakesh Asthana had even helped put Lalu Prasad Yadav in jail. He never spares anyone. The Bollywood stars will go and they will be punished for their ‘dadagiri."’

The video features Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, among others.

