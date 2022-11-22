As Mangalaru Blast Probe Intensifies, Republic Speaks To Dubai-based Handler's Father

Republic on Tuesday spoke to the father of Abdul Mateen Ahmed Taha, who is Mangaluru explosion case accused Shareeq's International handler and belongs to the Al Hind module of ISIS. He said that he had no idea about his son's involvement with the terror outfits and came to know this through the media.

Abdul Mateen is absconding since May 13, 2022, and is said to be in Dubai presently. He is wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Karnataka police. The NIA has also announced a Rs 5 lakh award on him.

Speaking to Republic, Mateen's father Mansoor said, "We do not know about his involvement but we did come to know about the incident through the media. I don’t know what to say. No one should be involved in such activities. Everyone should lead a good life without upsetting their parents by doing such deeds. Children should think about their parents and not get influenced by taking such paths or else their own lives will be affected."

'Not in touch with him since blast incident,' says Mateen's father

When asked about how Shareeq knew Mateen, Mansoor said, "I was posted in Srinagar but my son grew up with him in the same village. They may have become friends at that point, I am not sure. We have not been in touch with him since the Bengaluru blast incident took place."

Shareeq, hailing from Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district, was travelling in an autorickshaw on Saturday with a pressure cooker fitted with a detonator, wires, and batteries, when it exploded on the outskirts of Mangaluru. In the incident, he suffered burn injuries.

Karnataka police, who are going to probe the incident along with central agencies, have termed the blast "an act of terror with an intention to cause serious damage".

"Our priority is to see that he survives, we have to take him to a stage where we can question him," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Alok Kumar said.

"We found matchbox, sulphur, phosphorus, batteries, circuit and nut and bolts from the (Shareeq's rented) house (in Mysuru). Mohan Kumar, the owner of the house, was not aware of these activities," Kumar said.

According to the police, Mateen was the "main handler". He along with Mohammed Pasha and Khwaja from Tamil Nadu were booked under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Suddaguntepalya in Bengaluru in 2020. Apart from Mateen, Arafat Ali from Thirthahalli was also like his handler, he added.