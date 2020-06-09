Mumbai Police Summons Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Here's His Full Statement

In revised summons sent on Tuesday, Mumbai Police has called Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for interrogation at 2 pm and Group CFO S Sundaram at 11 am for questioning. Here is Arnab Goswami's full statement regarding the same:

The Mumbai police has called me for interrogation again. The Republic Media Network exposed the Palghar truth as well as the crafted political protest at Bandra. But our reports have hurt the political interests of the Sonia-Sena Government and the Vadra-Congress. I will go to the Police Station again tomorrow. The people of India know the truth, and are with me and the Republic Media Network. As far as I know, I’m supposed to be going to the Police at 11 am tomorrow. The truth is with me. Facts are on my side. Our coverage of Bandra ensured the Vadra Congress could not create a law order situation. The Vadra-Congress agenda against Republic Media Network is well known. They will be defeated. People of India know the truth. People of India are with us.

The Mumbai Police Commissioner should not worry. I will be there at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station sharp at 2 pm tomorrow. The Police has sent me another summons. I have been asked to appear at the NM Joshi Marg Police station at 2 pm tomorrow. I will arrive 5 minutes early.