As Ram Rahim Releases Music Video After Satsang, DCW Questions Grant Of Parole To Rapist

Murder and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is out on parole, released a Diwali music video without any iota of remorse, mocking his victims. Infuriated by this, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday, October 26, demanded to end the rape convict's parole, calling it a shamful act. This incident has triggered anger among several in the country, seeing a rape and murder convict hosting Satsang on October 19 and releasing a music video on October 25.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, the DCW chief stated, "It is really shamful. Not only has he raped his disciples, he is also a murderer, and he has been convicted. In such circumstances, Haryana government every other time, releases him on parole, and this man is giving speeches, pravachans, making dance videos, and he is able to get away with it. That is because the entire Haryana government, is literally lying at his feet. The Dy speaker and mayor of Haryana govt actually and state infront of everyone how big bhakts they are of this rapist. This is shameful and strongest action needs to be taken against those who are promoting such rapists and murderers. This raises a larger issue, as to how these paroles are given."

Referring to the Bilkis Bano case, Maliwal added, "Even in the Bilkis Bano case, now it is coming out that all those people who were released through the remmission policy of the Gujarat government, had outraged the modesty of women, and there were cases that were running against them, and yet they were given the remmission. So I think there's something drastically wrong with these policies, they need to be corrected, and I appeal to the Haryana government that do not make a travesty of justice."

On October 19, when the rape convict held a satsang, Haryana's municipal corporation Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, District president Yogendra Rana, Karnal Deputy Mayor Naveen Kumar and senior deputy Mayor Rajesh were present to attend the event.

Rape convict Ram Rahim out on parole

On October 15, Gurmeet Ram Rahim walked out of Sunaria jail, Rohtak after he was granted a 40-day parole by the Haryana government on October 14. Before this, in June 2022, Ram Rahim was granted a 30-day parole, during which he stayed at his Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram, Barnawa, in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. On May 21, 2021, Ram Rahim's parole application to visit his unwell mother was approved, which led to his release for 12 hours under police protection.

In the year 2017, Ram Rahim was convicted of rape by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, which led to widespread violence from members of the DSS and clashes with the police, leaving over 35 people dead. On 28 August, 2017, Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Susequently in 2019, he and three others were convicted of the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and sentenced to life imprisonment. He is also facing the law for other murders and forced castrations.