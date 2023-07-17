Harish Salve Tells SC: Mulling PIL Against Constitutional Functionaries Arguing Online

Senior Advocate and King's Counsel Harish Salve on Monday told the Supreme Court that he is contemplating filing a public interest litigation (PIL) such that constitutional functionaries do not engage in discussions and arguments on platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

His comments came at a time when a bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Mishra was hearing a plea of the Delhi government challenging the constitutional validity of Centre's National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 relating to the control over bureaucrats.

"I am contemplating of filing a PIL in my own name so that constitutional functionaries do not engage on Twitter and Instagram and instead resort to the method which was adopted in earlier days," Harish Salve said, even as the appointment of Justice (retd) Umesh Kumar as the DERC chairperson became the latest flashpoint in the turf war between the Delhi government and the L-G, unsavoury aspects of which invariably spill over onto social media.

SC considers referring Ordinance challenge to Constitution bench

The SC is considering referring the matter to the Constitution bench. "For the first time, they have used power conferred under clause 7 of Article 239AA to take services outside the purview of Delhi government. In a way, the Constitution has been amended. We have to see, is that permissible?" the Bench observed.

In terms of the latest subplot, CJI Chandrachud suggested that the Delhi L-G and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sit together and achieve consensus. "Let the two Constitutional functionaries now sit down and get to governance. DERC chairperson is not the issue but that you both can sit together and sort out some issues," he said.

The CJI said L-G Saxena and the Delhi CM can give an agreed name to the top court for the DERC chairperson. "We will appoint him for the time being...Every modality does not have to go through the Supreme Court," he said.

Can Delhi's L-G & CM come up with a name for DERC chairperson?

Harish Salve, who was appearing for the L-G, said, "I do not need instructions. I appear for Delhi L-G." On the other hand, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, remarked that "it will be miraculous that both of them agree on a name".

"The two constitutional functionaries have to rise above political bickering and they should give a name for the DERC chairperson," the CJI said.

Replying to Singhvi, Harish Salve said, "When the lawyer for the Delhi govt says that he does not have any hope etc...This creates a mood...The first reaction should be yes it can be done."

The top court said that it has a host of names who will be willing to accept the post.

Singhvi said that the Delhi government will approach the L-G on Tuesday. "My friend should also smell the coffee... and be realistic," he said, to which Salve said, "you are appearing for a government and it is your client's duty to rise above this as observed by the court. Going to a meeting with a pre-conceived notion is not going to going to help. Even you should not make comments like this in court appearing for a constitutional authority."

"In any event, this court does not agree with me. The constitution bench should be convened as soon as possible. Since this ordinance is wreaking havoc," the Delhi government's counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.

Harish Salve pointed out that the petition by the Delhi government challenging the ordinance is based on arbitrariness and has nothing to rely on judgments of federalism.

"Can parliament enact a law on the concurrent list which comes exclusive to the central government? This is on competence and not on arbitrariness. Their petition is mostly on arbitrariness etc. Nothing to rely on judgments of federalism etc. The question posed by the court is an unanswered one," Salve said.

Delhi Ordinance sets up new body for officer appointments, triggers row

The Centre had on May 19 promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has termed it a "deception" with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The ordinance, which came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (Civil) Services (DANICS) cadre.

The Chief Minister is one of the three members of the Authority, while two others are bureaucrats. The decisions by the Authority are to be taken by a majority and, in the event of a dispute, the matter will be referred to the L-G whose decision will be final.