'As Soon As They Heard My Name, I Was Attacked’: Advocate On Being Beaten Up By Police

In the wee hours of the morning of July 6, when a lawyer went to Narol police station in Ahmedabad to legally represent his friend who had been caught for violating night curfew, little did he know that he himself would end up spending the night there and be abused and thrashed by police officers. His crime is yet to be determined.

A complaint has been filed by the members of Ahmedabad Criminal Court Bar Association (ACCBA) in the Narol Police Station against three low ranking police officers who had been present at the station on the night in question.

According to this complaint, Advocate Mansuri Mohsinbhai had gone to the police station in the middle of the night to get bail for his friend who had been arrested for violating the night curfew. There, according to Mansuri, as soon as he shared his visiting card, he was verbally abused and pushed out of the police station. After which, he was then called out by two junior ranking police officers and was asked his name.

“As soon as I said my name, one officer grabbed me by the collar, dragged me into the police station and then I was beaten up. The constable kicked me, punched me, and all the while kept abusing me and my religion. He said ‘tum logo ka bot problem hai is desh me’ (there is a lot of problems because of you guys in this country)”, Mansuri stated in his complaint.

“If an advocate is only not safe, how will a normal person be safe,” he added. According, to the complaint, he was also forced to sign a forced apology that he had misbehaved with the police.

“I don’t remember what was written in it, I was in a state of absolute shock. I did whatever they wanted me to do, to get out of there. I remember that the constable hitting me was stopped by the other when the latter tried to beat me up with an iron rod claiming that he will get into trouble,” according to the statement in the complaint.

Over the course of the past three days, the lawyers of the ACCBA have gone to several police officials to persuade them to take cognizance of the entire issue. According to Manpreet Chhabra, another lawyer under whom Mansuri was working stated that they have met with Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 6), Ashok Muniya, who has assured them that strict action will be taken against the culprits.

“The police have been responsive but there has not been any FIR till now,” Chhabra stated. “There are some things which we are concerned about as well. We had met with the Police Inspector of Vatva police station who told us that they will register the FIR if we are willing to forego the parts of communal slurs that the police officers made and also to omit the statement of forced apology. He also said that only one of the three officers will be made the accused. They are all trying to save each other. This is why the Advocate Protection Bill is the need of the hour. Just imagine, that a lawyer is an educated and well-respected member of the society, if he is only attacked, how will common people survive?” said Chhabra.

The Police Inspector in question has denied any such meeting between members of the bar association and himself.

The police however have a different tale to tell. They claim that they still haven’t gotten the CCTV footage and that they were caught up with their duties in Rath Yatra because of which they could not start the investigation.

“We can’t just levy whatever sections of the IPC that the lawyers tell us. There is a procedure and we will follow it. If there are communal slurs used, actions will be taken. As of now, we don’t even have the CCTV footage and we don’t really know what had transpired. We don’t even know which other police officers were present. Till tomorrow, a lot will be clear,” said Milap Patel, ACP (K Division).

While the police claimed to not even have the CCTV footage yet, the advocates have stated that they were shown the footage, “we were shown the CCTV footage of the police station when we met the officials and on the spot itself, Mansuri had identified all of the police officers. We have appealed to the police and told them that this is a cognizable offence and even then they have not been taking any action,” said Hasmukh Chavda, Vice President of ACCBA.

To oppose this atrocity, the entire lawyer lobby of the state of Gujarat has also come forward to raise their voice. A letter has been signed and sent to Chief Justice Vikram Nath by a group of High Court lawyers asking for an independent enquiry. “This a very serious crime and there should be an enquiry on the same. We are not going to take this lying down. Whoever is responsible, even if the lawyer who was attacked is hyping the issue, there should be an enquiry at the earliest,” said Brijesh Trivedi, lawyer with Gujarat High Court who is one of the several High Court Lawyers who wrote this letter to Chief Justice Vikram Nath.