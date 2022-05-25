As Yasin Malik Gets Life Sentence, Here's Everything About India's Life Imprisonment Law

Yasin Malik, the chief of the banned Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment on May 25 in a 2017 case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Earlier this month, the Kashmiri separatist had pleaded guilty to the charges of terror funding and supporting the motives of terror outfits such as Hizbul Mujahideen framed against him last month.

Notably, the NIA special court has imprisoned him for life in two cases along with rigorous imprisonment in ten other offences and a fine of Rs 10,75,000.

What are the life imprisonment laws in India?

The clause of imprisonment for life, as a distinct punishment for grave offences under the Indian Penal Code, was introduced in 1956, when the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Amendment Act came into force in 1955. Notably, the Act was meant to make extensive amendments to the CrPC but it also made a crucial amendment to the IPC. This resulted in the abolishment of "transportation for life" which got replaced with "imprisonment for life".

Section 53 of the IPC consists of the list of punishments given to grave offenders, one of which is life imprisonment. The Section mentions two types of life sentences- rigorous with hard labour and a simple one. Sections 121, 132, 194, 302, 303, 364A, and 396 award life imprisonment for offences such as abetting war against the government, murder and serious cases of mutiny and abduction.

Life imprisonment is considered less harsh and more humane than a death sentence as the release of the offender is possible in the former.

Misconceptions around life sentence in India

Section 432 and 433 of the CrPC talk about the period of life incarceration, which many believe is 14 years in most cases. In a 2012 ruling, the Supreme Court had clarified that life imprisonment is a punishment till the end of an offender's life and is not bound by a deadline. This misconception arises due to the provision for remission under the CrPC. It says that an offender can be released on certain conditions after a minimum period of 14 years. According to Section 432 of the CrPC, a specific order has to be passed to reduce the imprisonment although the person cannot be released before serving 14 years, as per Section 433-A of the CrPC.

What's worth mentioning here is that the state government can decide whether to release the prisoner after the minimum jail period which would otherwise last till the offender's death. The conditions for the release of an offender depend on factors such as the prisoner's behaviour, personal life and health status.