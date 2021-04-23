ASG Atmaram Nadkarni Says 'Lobby's Attack On Harish Salve Causes Disrepute To Judiciary'

Shortly after Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bodbe allowed senior advocate Harish Salve to recuse himself from being amicus curiae in the COVID-19 petition, former ASG Atmaram Nadkarni on Friday afternoon spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network. During his conversation with Republic TV, the former ASG said that whatever happened is very unfortunate.

Former ASG Atmaram Nadkarni said, "If the Supreme Court (SC) just like the first lockdown had not taken any decision, people would have said that it had done nothing. But, now when the apex court is trying to take a stock of the current situation, it has to face criticism. Groups or individuals without knowing what has actually happened are basing their decisions on perceptions, which is very wrong and unfortunate."

While speaking further, Nadkarni said that although people are free to have whatever opinions they want to it is not right to attribute something to the judges and the lawyers solely based on perceptions. He said, "It is not fair for the institution." Stating that the lobby or the individuals, in the past, might have been right, the former ASG said, it deeply pained me when I looked at the things which are being shared on social media platforms such as Twitter.

Remarking that Harish Salve is not only his good friend but an extremely brilliant and outstanding lawyer, Atmaran Nadkarni said that he is a lawyer, who has always stood for the country. He said, "Whether it is a lobby or an individual, attacking Harish Salve or the Supreme Court over the hearing of the COVID-19 petition was not right at all."

n the latest development in the Supreme Court (SC) ongoing matter relating to equitable distribution of oxygen, essential medicines and preparation of national plan to fight the pandemic, Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bodbe relieved senior advocate Harish Salve to recuse himself from being amicus curiae. An amicus curiae (literally, "friend of the court"; plural: amici curiae) is someone who is not a party to a case who assists a court by offering information, expertise, or insight that has a bearing on the issues in the case.

Harish Salve had said, "Don't want the case to be heard under a shadow that I was appointed because of my school friendship with the CJI."

As per sources, the senior advocate's decision to recuse himself from being an amicus curiae in SC's COVID-19 related hearing comes after the apex court's decision to appoint Salve drew a lot of criticism from the lobby. Sources told Republic Media Network that the lobby had been targeting Salve over the top court's decision, due to which he decided to take a step back from the case.

This crucial development comes at a time when India has been reporting over 3 lakh cases every day. It is important to note here that besides SC, many COVID petitions have also been filed in other courts across the country regarding equitable distribution of oxygen, essential medicines and preparation of a national plan to fight the pandemic.

As the world continues to battle against the Coronavirus pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,59,30,965 positive cases, out of which, 1,34,54,880 have successfully recovered and 1,84,657 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 3,14,835 new cases, 1,78,841 fresh recoveries and 2,104 deaths have been reported, Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 22,91,428.

