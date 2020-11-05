ASG Satyapal Jain Condemns Maharashtra Government; Says 'people Will Not Forgive & Forget'

Shocked by the brazen assault and illegal arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami,

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) of India Satyapal Jain on Thursday spoke exclusively to Republic TV. While pointing towards the outrageous attack on Arnab Goswami, Satyapal Jain said, 'The whole nation is not only condemning the arrest of Arnab but also the way that the arrest has been done.' It is not only an attack on Arnab and his Republic Team but on the nation's democratic power,' he added.

ASG Satyapal Jain condemns Maharashtra Govt

Highlighting the manner in which Mumbai Police on Wednesday morning fortified the residence of Republic's Editor-in-Chief, ASG said to Mumbai Police, 'You are not trying to arrest Arnab as a gentleman, instead, you are arresting him as if he is a hard-core terrorist or an anti-social element. You are not trying to arrest him for the purpose of the investigation, but only to humiliate him and teach him a lesson.'

During the conversation, Jain said that since the last few years, Arnab and his team at Republic have been exposing corrupt activities of the political parties and Maharashtra government did not like this. He also slammed Uddhav Thackeray-led state government of trying to fix Arnab Goswami in one case of the other. ASG also pointed out towards the Congress and Maharashtra government's earlier attempts to crush and snub his voice.

Jain said, " I am very happy that the trial court yesterday did not accept the Mumbai Police's request to remand Arnab to the police custody because there, he could be been tortured and many other things could have been done to harm him. I have also been informed that his bail will be discussed in the High Court's Thursday session at 3 pm."

Recalling his own humiliation and arrest by the police at the age of 23 during 1975 emergency, Jain said that assault and arrest by Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police is very similar to the suppression the journalists faced at that time. He also attacked Congress members Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi who always speak a lot of freedom and democracy but turn mum when press exposes their corrupt deeds.

"People did not forgive you, people did not forget you and people will not excuse you fro the crimes committed during emergence, said Jain."

Mumbai Police assaults and arrests Arnab Goswami

In a shocking assault on Wednesday morning, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by the police. After the arrest, Maharashtra Police took him to Raigad Police Station. The cops also blocked Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor, Sanjay Pathak, from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police attempted to take away his phone, with dozens of armed personnel at the premises.

Prior to being produced before the court, Arnab highlighted the injuries on his arms on camera as he stated that he was assaulted by 7 police officers. "I've shown it to the doctors. It was Pradeep Patil, Sachin Vaze and 7 other policemen. They surrounded me, held me by the scruff of my neck, pushed me," Arnab said just before entering the court. The police, however, wasn't granted custody of Arnab, with the court observing there was no nexus between the suicide in the abetment to suicide case against Arnab, and Arnab's role. The case in question had been closed in 2019 and then reopened without the court's permission. The Bombay High Court will hear Arnab Goswami's plea against his illegal arrest at 3 pm on Thursday.

