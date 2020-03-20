'Dawn For Daughters': Asha Devi Hails Judiciary As Nirbhaya Rapists' Are Hanged

Soon after the Nirbhaya convicts' were hanged to death, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi expressed her profound gratitude towards the judiciary and the government. The four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case were hanged to death at 5:30 am in Delhi's Tihar jail on Friday, bringing the curtains down on the drama surrounding the execution that saw the death warrants cancelled thrice on various grounds over the last two-and-a-half months.

Speaking about her 7-year-old struggle, Asha Devi asserted this day to be a 'dawn for daughters' and further thanked the Judiciary and the President.

"Finally they have been hanged, it was a long struggle. Today we got justice, this day is dedicated to the daughters of the country. I thank the judiciary & government," said Asha Devi

Furthermore, Asha Devi spoke about the defense by convicts' lawyer, which delayed the hanging and said that today instilled their faith in the constitution and added that Supreme Court should make amends in the guidelines for such crimes.

"3 times the hanging was postponed, and through that, the shortcomings of our laws were highlighted. However, the hanging of these convicts' reinstilled our faith in the constitution. We will request Supreme Court to issue guidelines so that no one can adopt delaying tactics in such cases in future."

This was the first time that four men were executed together in Tihar Jail, South Asia's largest prison complex that houses more than 16,000 inmates. According to the jail manual, the jail superintendent oversaw the testing of the ropes and also inspected the gallows a day before the execution. This was followed by a dummy execution--a dummy or a bag of sand weighing 1.5 times the weight of the prisoner was hanged and dropped between 1.830 and 2.440 meters to test the rope.

A guard of not less than 10 constable, warders, and two head constables, head warders or an equal number from the prison armed guard, were also present, it states. The families of the rapists were not allowed to witness the executions. All other prisoners will be kept locked till the exercise is over and the bodies removed from the prison.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Tihar central jail ahead of the execution on Friday morning. The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the plea filed by three of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case challenging the trial court order declining to stay their execution scheduled for early Friday morning.

In a late-night hearing, a bench comprising Justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula dismissed the plea saying that it was devoid of merits. While dismissing the plea, the bench said pending pleas of the convicts in various fora is untenable in law as a ground to stay execution.

Nirbhaya Case

A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as 'Nirbhaya' (fearless), was gang-raped and savagely assaulted in a moving bus in South Delhi on December 16, 2012. She died after a fortnight. Six people, including the four convicts and a juvenile, were named as accused. Ram Singh, the sixth accused, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail days after the trial began in the case. The juvenile was released in 2015 after spending three years in a correctional.