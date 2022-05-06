Ashok Gehlot Govt Deflects Blame; Claims 'People Angry At Media Coverage Of Jodhpur Clash'

Facing the opposition's ire over the Jodhpur violence, the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government sought to deflect blame by making the media a scapegoat. In a press release issued on Thursday, the administration mentioned that meetings of the peace committee were held at multiple places in the Jodhpur city including Sadar Kotwali, Sadar Bazar, Nagori Gate, Khanda Phalsa, Uday Mandir, Sardarpura, Pratapnagar, Pratapnagar Sadar, Dev Nagar and the Sursagar police station area. On this occasion, it quoted locals as saying that they were miffed with the media for exaggerating the incident and trying to paint the city in a bad light.

The press release stated, "During discussions, the city residents expressed anger over the media coming from outside exaggerating the incident and trying to sully the image of Jodhpur. The city residents demanded an end to this situation. In these meetings, the city's representatives said that Jodhpur has been the symbol of peace, communal harmony and mutual trust but the media from outside is unnecessarily exaggerating the incident. Because of this, the sentiments of the city residents have been hurt. In these meetings, an appeal was made to not trust fake news."

Here is the press release:

Jodhpur violence

On the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya, a violent clash broke out between two communities at the Jalori Gate in Jodhpur on Monday night. As per the police, the arguments between a group of Hindus and Muslims started at the Jalori Gate over a flag being raised at the Balmukund Bissa circle by the latter on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Thereafter, both sides indulged in stone-pelting and thrashed each other with sticks, lathis and iron rods. The police tried to diffuse the situation and used the public address system but to no avail.

Multiple police personnel were injured in stone-pelting when violence broke out in Jodhpur, the FIR accessed by Republic TV revealed. As per the FIR, the stone-pelting was so intense that residents of the area closed the doors of their houses. While 33 persons have been formally named as the accused, the police mentioned that 200-250 other individuals were also involved in the violence.

It added, "Others will be identified from the CCTV footage of the spot and the videos shot on private phones and arraigned as the accused". It also stated that anti-social elements among both groups used objectionable language to hurt the religious sentiments of the other side. 211 persons have been arrested in connection with the Jodhpur violence so far.