Assam: 2 Dead In Grenade Blast In Tinsukia, HM Amit Shah Dials CM Sarma To Take Stock

Two died while one other sustained injuries in a grenade blast at a market in Digboi, Assam on Friday. As per preliminary reports, two people on a motorcycle lobbed a grenade inside a shop at the Tingrai Bazaar area of Tinsukia district killing two and injuring one other, who is presently undergoing treatment in a district hospital.

Confirming the news, Tinsukia deputy commissioner Diganta Saikia said, "A grenade blast did take place. We are trying to gather more details of the incident.”

Expressing concern over the unfortunate happening, the newly-elected Chief Minister of the state Himanta Biswa Sarma, asked the state police to deal with the incident sternly and nab the miscreants at the earliest.

Home Minister Amit Shah called to enquire", condole deaths: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Later in the day, CM Sarma took to his official Twitter handle to inform that he was called by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in relation to the incident. "Honourable Home Minister Amit Shah called me to enquire about the grenade blast at Tingrai Market in Tinsukia District. He condoled the the death of two civilians,'' he wrote. Further, he stated "I apprised HM on the matter and informed that the Assam Police has been asked to take stern measures against perpetrators & nab them immediately."

The incident comes three days after a 12-year-old boy was killed when a grenade, which he found lying on the roadside, went off in Kotha Adarsha Gaon, again in Tinsukia. In relation to the incident, later the Assam Police asserted, that the grenade may have been “dropped mistakenly” by security forces during routine movement in the area.

