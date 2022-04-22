Assam: 2 Ukrainians Detained By Railway Police; Entered India Via Bangladesh Without Visa

Amid the Russia-led war on Ukraine, Government Railway Police (GRP) Assam personnel detained two Ukrainian citizens with no valid visas or passports from Badarpur Railway Junction in the Karimganj district. While the authorities have intimated the Ukrainian Embassy in India, the duo have been identified as 39-year-old Truscinski Vlodimir and 21-year-old Nazari Voznik. The detention was carried out when both were travelling from Agartala to New Delhi on Tripura Sundari Express.

Notably, the duo fled the war-ravaged eastern European country soon after the war broke out and were lodging in Bangladesh before sneaking into the northeast of the country.

Sources informed that Assam Police recovered Bangladeshi currency from both males as they had entered Bangladesh in the month of February. At present, the authorities are probing both Ukrainian males over their entry to Indian territory while initial interrogation has revealed they entered India from Bangladesh via Tripura.

They came to Bangladesh in February. Both have informed the police that they have lost their passports, the source said.

Largest influx of refugees since World War II: UN

The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine has surpassed 4.2 million since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, the UN High Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR) reported. As of Sunday, the data acquired from border agencies indicated that exactly 42,15,047 people from Ukraine migrated to other countries.

So far, the military clash had caused thousands of fatalities on both sides and over five million refugees. In March, the UN refugee agency deemed the ongoing displacement as Europe's largest influx of refugees since World War II.

"In eastern Ukraine, some 1.4 million people are without access to running water, including in the besieged port city of Mariupol. Millions more have only limited access to water and electricity," a UN report stated.

In a bid to end the way and order peace in the region, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wrote to Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy to receive him in Moscow and Kyiv. The request holds relevance as the Kremlin forces waged a full-fledged war on the eastern European country on the pretext of a 'special military operation' in Ukraine.