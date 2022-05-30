Assam: Batadrava Arson's Prime Accused Dies While Attempting To Flee Police Custody

In a significant development in the Batadrava arson case, one of the main accused has died while attempting to escape from police custody. The accused identified as Asikul Islam was trying to flee when he met with an accident. The police had nabbed Islam on Sunday.

Asikul Islam was being taken to the police station when he tried to flee by jumping from the moving police vehicle. The accused, while attempting to flee, met with an accident as another police vehicle hit him from behind. The accused was run over by the escort vehicle and died on the spot of the accident.

The police informed that it had recovered two pistols and seven rounds of ammunition while raiding Islam’s house. The accused was arrested after he was identified by the police from a video and confessed to partaking in the attack. Asikul Islam was also charged under UAPA as he was one of the main instigators of the arsons that took place at the Batadrava police station.

Prime Accused behind Batadrava Police Station Arson

Earlier on May 27, the prime accused who was responsible for setting the Batadrava police station on fire in Assam was arrested. Speaking to the media, officer Utpal Bora of Dhula police station informed, "Prime accused held for setting Batadrava police station on fire." The prime accused has been identified as Alauddin, who is allegedly involved in crimes like the drug trade and multiple cases of dacoities in the past.

Police station set on fire in Assam over custodial death allegation

Following the alleged custodial death of fish trader Safiqul Islam in Assam's Batadrava, a mob turned violent and angry locals vandalised the police station by setting it on fire and also assaulted cops. According to reports, Safiqul Islam was allegedly picked up by police on May 20 when he was on his way to the market to sell fish.

The villagers alleged that the police demanded Rs 10,000 from him and when he refused to pay, he was taken to the police station. Later in the night, he was admitted to the hospital in a very critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries. Following this, a violent mob of over 200 people surrounded the police station and set it on fire.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD