Assam: Chargesheet Filed Against 14 In AASU Leader's Lynching Case In Jorhat

In a development in the Jorhat lynching case, the Assam police have now filed a charge sheet against 14 accused in the case. The charge sheet on the lynching of an All Assam Students' Union (AASU) leader in Jorhat was filed in a local court on Monday, January 17. The charge sheet has now been filed within 50 days of the incident, a police officer said.

According to Jorhat Superintendent of Police Ankur Jain, a charge sheet has been filed against 14 accused in the AASU leader lynching case. The charge sheet also includes the name of a minor accused. He informed that a total of 15 people were arrested in connection with the case filed against the killing of AASU leader Animesh Bhuyan by a mob over a road accident here on November 29 last year. Two were injured in the incident.

15 arrested in relation to the Jorhat lynching case

Out of the 15 arrested, the police pressed charges against 14, one among them also died during the investigation. Meanwhile, one arrested was excluded from the charge sheet as no evidence was found against him. The prime accused in the case, Neeraj Das known locally as Kola Lora' (black boy) was killed on December 1 during an attempt to escape from a police car. He was hit by a trailing police vehicle after he jumped out of a moving car in the outskirts of Jorhat town.

As promised @jorhatpolice has charge sheeted 14 accused persons (one has since died & one is Child in conflict with law) in the infamous Animesh Bhuyan assault and murder in 50 days. Police has been directed to have expeditious trial. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 17, 2022

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirmed the filing of charge sheet. The CM tweeted on the development and wrote, “As promised @jorhatpolice has charge-sheeted 14 accused persons (one has since died & one is Child in conflict with the law) in the infamous Animesh Bhuyan assault and murder in 50 days.” Furthermore, he added that the “Police has been directed to have expeditious trial.” Special DGP (Law and Order) GP Singh, retweeted the CM’s words and said that the department would affirm fast action. “Sir, we would ensure quick trial,” GP Singh wrote.

Meanwhile, Jorhat Police Superintendent Ankur Jain also added that all the witnesses in the case have been covered under the Witness Protection Act. The officer also added that the identities of all witnesses have been kept confidential. The case investigation was carried out by an eight-member SIT under the supervision and guidance of senior police officials, Jain said.

Image: PTI