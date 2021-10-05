Assam CID Registers Case Against 36 Teachers Who Got Jobs With ‘forged’ Certificates

The Criminal Investigation Department of Assam Police has registered a case against 36 teachers who got jobs allegedly with “forged” Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) certificates in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had directed the CID Assam to register the case following a complaint that the teachers had submitted “forged” TET certificates to the Director of Education, Kokrajhar in BTR to get the jobs, a statement issued by the police department said on Monday.

An inquiry was conducted and the allegation was found to be true, it said.

A TET certificate is mandatory for the appointment of teachers in government schools.

Several accused have been brought to CID Headquarters from various districts of Assam for interrogation and verification of documents, the statement said.

“The investigation conducted so far revealed that forged TET certificates were submitted as if the accused qualified even though they failed in the test, in some cases fake roll numbers have been used, and in some other cases roll numbers of successful candidates were misused by unsuccessful candidates for generating forged certificates,” the statement said.

A Special Investigation Team of CID has been formed for probing the matter, it added.

