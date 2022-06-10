Assam: Clashes Erupt In Kamrup District Over Land Dispute; 1 Died & 12 Persons Injured

In a tragic incident of violence that broke in Assam's Kamrup district on Thursday, one person was killed while at least 12 were injured after two groups clashed over a land dispute.

According to the police officials, the dispute flared between two groups over a piece of land in Kismat Kathami village in the Sontoli area of Kamrup district on Thursday which eventually turned so violent that they started thrashing each other with iron rods, sticks and sharp weapons, resulting in the death of one person and several injured. The deceased person has been identified as 50-years-old Ali Akbar, who was a local farmer in the Kamrup district.

Notably, 12 people have been reported to be injured in the clashes and were immediately shifted to Sontoli Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) from where those with critical injuries have been shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati for the proper treatment. The police also informed that the body of the deceased person have been sent for autopsy. An investigation has been launched pertaining to the clashes and a police unit also has been deployed in the region as constant vigilance is being maintained, according to police officials.

Several houses were vandalised as clashes over land dispute turned violent

As per the visuals of the aftermath of the violence, several of the houses in the Sontoli village were vandalised and some were even burnt when the clashes between two groups over a land dispute turned violent in Kamrup. One motorcycle was also charred to ashes as the result of the violence.

Speaking to ANI about the violent clash in Assam's Kamrup district, Kamrup Superintendent of Police (SP) Hitesh Ray said, "The incident took place in the Sontoli area. We've arrested four persons in connection with the incident."