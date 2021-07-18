Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Burns, Drives Bulldozer On Drugs Worth Rs 170 Crore

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma destroyed a large quantity of drugs worth Rs. 170 crore during a "Seized Drug Disposal' in Nagaon and Hojai. This was a part of a two-day campaign where on the first day Golaghat and Diphu in Karbi Anglong were chosen to destroy narcotics seized throughout the past few months. The CM in a tweet acknowledged the continued support of Assam Police Department and was grateful to the people of Assam for destroying seized drugs in Nagaon. He mentioned how the spontaneous support of people further strengthened the government's commitment to freeing Assam from the clutches of drugs cartel, and the safety of the youth.

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 18, 2021

Drugs burnt in presence of Ministers and MLAs

The seized drugs worth Rs 36 cr were burnt in presence of Ministers Piyush Hazarika and Keshab Mahanta. MLAs, namely Jitu Goswami, Rupak Sharma Sashi Kanta Das and DGP Assam Police were also present. Along with them, lakhs of people stood in the testimony of the government's commitment to create a 'surakshit' & 'sundar' Assam.

The Assam CM quoted in a tweet, "For a second consecutive day, Assam Police's dedicated tirade has led to destroying of 9.733 kg heroin, 253.301 kg ganja, 977 opium, 78340 cough syrup & 271904 nos. of tablets. The fight will continue till the scourge of drug trafficking is eliminated."

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 18, 2021



— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 18, 2021

'Drug Mukta' Assam

The Chief Minister also posted some defining images of seized drugs in a blazing fire as a display of commitment towards the initiative of Drug Mukta Assam. He mentioned that Assam will not tolerate of being used as a transit route for psychotropic substances & our youths falling prey to contraband drugs.

Earlier on 17th July, the Chief Minister said, "Destroying of seized drugs worth Rs 163.58 cr over last 2 days speaks volumes of the money involved in drugs trading. It involves evasion of GST & is a severe dent to the economy. We’re working in coordination with Manipur & Mizoram to eliminate drugs menace from North East India."

In Hojai seized drugs that included 353.62 grams of heroin, 736.73 kg ganja and 45,843 tablets have been destroyed in the presence of MLA's Sibu Misra, RK Ghosh, Sirajuddin Ajmal and Ex MLA Shiladitya Deb. DGP of Assam Police was also present during the last rites of Drugs in Assam. A video was also posted in the official Twitter handle of the Chief Minister where he sets fire to the drugs in Hojai as a part of the Seized Drugs Disposal program.