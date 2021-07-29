Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Holds Meeting With SLCA Over Drug Rehabilitation Policy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma came up with an initiative of Drug Mukta Assam in a bid to depreciate the use of narcotics in the state. During a "Seized Drug Disposal" on July 18, the CM of Assam destroyed drugs worth Rs.170 crore. This time he held a meeting with State Level Coordinating Agency (SLCA) to discuss Drug Rehabilitation Policy.

Assam Against Drugs



Even as we step up our fight against drugs, & tighten grip around perpetrators of this crime, there is a need to look ahead. At a meeting today, I have asked for drafting of a Drug Rehabilitation Policy in consultation with various experts & stakeholders. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/GfmbYEdCPb — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 29, 2021

Takeaways from the meeting with SLCA

In a recent meeting with the SLCA that looked over the aspects of drug prevention in Assam, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma brought up issues of rehabilitation and de-addiction. Various stakeholders and experts were present in the meeting along with representatives from various private rehabilitation centres. In the meeting with the SLCA, Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasised the need to take a scientific approach to ensure that rehabilitated persons do not fall back into the habit. In a tweet, he said, "Along with ensuring right protocols for drug de-addiction centres and their supervision by experts, I also advised officials to work on proper registration of rehab centres. The Health & Social Welfare Department has been advised to give the draft policy on priority." He made clear of the fact that even as the government strives for the fight against drugs and tighten the grip around perpetrators, there was a need to look beyond the picture. He asked experts in the meeting to draft a Drug Rehabilitation Policy

In a meeting with State Level Coordinating Agency (SLCA), Drug Prevention, Assam as well as representatives from various private rehabilitation centres, I emphasized the need to take a scientific approach to ensure that rehabilitated persons do not fall back into the habit. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/ESqM8eeEQ9 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 29, 2021

Seized Drug Disposal by Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has been agile when it comes to the removal of drugs from the state of Assam. He put an epic display during the "Seized Drug Disposal" program where he ran bulldozers and burnt drugs in front of Assam police and the people of the state. An estimated amount of Rs. 170 crore worth of drugs that included heroin, ganja, opium, cough syrup and tablets were diminished in front of the people. Sarma had quoted while setting the drugs on fire said, "The fight will continue till the scourge of drug trafficking is eliminated." The Cm had posted some defining images of the seized drugs which were set on blazing fire and mentioned that Assam would not tolerate of being used as a transit route for psychotropic substances & our youths falling prey to contraband drugs

Image Credits - Twitter/Himanta Biswa Sarma