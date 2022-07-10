Assam CM Sarma Pulls Up Dibrugarh SP Over Businessman's Suicide; 'Never Been More Ashamed'

Expressing dismay over the suicide of a man due to threats from mafia in Assam's Dibrugarh, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on Saturday that he has "never been more ashamed" in his life. Apologizing to the family of the man who committed suicide, CM Sarma pulled up the Dibrugarh SP for the "total failure of the administration."

"I'm really ashamed. Mafia was here despite your presence (Police). I've never been more ashamed in my life. The fact that such an incident could happen when I am serving as the chief minister has hurt me a lot. I apologize to his parents, and the people of the state," Himanta Biswa Sarma said

'Total failure of administration'

Vineet Bagaria, a 32-year-old businessman, committed suicide on Thursday, after receiving threats from three persons. The Assam CM acknowledged that it was "a total failure of the Dibrugarh district administration," He said the state government's repeated requests to the police to act as a friend of the public went unheard in this case.

"If police personnel at a place such as Dibrugarh cannot understand our appeal and act according to it, how can we expect those posted in rural areas to even hear our words," Sarma said.

Before ending his life, Vineet Bagaria reportedly recorded a video claiming that he was threatened by three people, including the tenant of a shop owned by his family. The Bagaria family had even submitted written complaints at the Dibrugarh police station regarding the threats, but allegedly, no action was taken. Two of those accused by Bagaria have already been nabbed.