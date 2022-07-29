Assam CM Speaks On Arrests Linked With Al-Qaeda & ABT; 'crucial Information' Expected

A day after 11 people were arrested from Assam for having alleged links with global terror outfits including Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS) and Bangladesh-based Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the same on Friday and said that the detailed people have been interrogated and their statements have been recorded.

Divulging more details about the same, the chief minister said that crucial information was gathered from the Bengaluru Police who informed how the accused got funds from Bangladesh and further also provided details about their bank statements.

In addition to this, coming down hard on the "Jihadi modules" in the state, CM Sarma also said that a lot of information is expected from these arrests.

"From yesterday till today, we have caught two Jihadi modules in Barpeta and Morigaon districts of Assam and arrested all the people involved with Jihadi modules. This coordinated action along with the national police agencies, was a coordinated effort and we will get a lot more information from these arrests," he said.

Assam police busts Al-Qaeda-linked terror module

Earlier on July 28, Thursday, the Assam Police in a major crackdown nabbed 11 people in connection to having links with terror outfits Al-Qaeda in India Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla (ABT). Following the arrests, several electronic devices and incriminating documents were also seized from their possession.

As informed by GP Singh, Special DGP Law and Order, Border, Director V&AC, Assam, the people were detained from different locations across the state including Morigaon, Barpeta, Guwahati, and Goalpara districts.

"They're connected to Islamic fundamentalism having linkages with global terror outfits AQIS and ABT. Further action is being taken as per law," she added.

