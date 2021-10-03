Assam Cops Open Fire As Cattle-laden Vehicle Tries To Escape, Two Arrested

A vehicle laden with cattle fell into a river in Assam’s Dhubri district after its driver tried to flee, ignoring police orders to stop, further prompting the law enforcers to open fire on its tyres, a senior officer said on Sunday.

Two persons, including the driver, were arrested from Golakganj area in Dhubri on the charge of alleged illegal trafficking of cattle, he said.

At least eight bovines were rescued from the spot.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police officers on Saturday night tried to intercept a cattle-laden vehicle, which had come from West Bengal, Dhubri Superintendent of Police Abhijit Gaurav said.

The driver, however, ignored the police signals and tried escape the scene.

As the chase continued for almost 20 km, the police, finding no other alternative, opened fire on the vehicle, puncturing its tyres, the SP stated.

The driver then lost control over the vehicle, following which it fell into a nearby river, he said, adding that more information will be available after a thorough investigation.

