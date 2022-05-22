Assam Cops To Probe 'organised Attack' After Mob Sets Station On Fire Over Custodial Death

Assam Police on Saturday released an official statement concerning the fire incident reported at Batadroba police station and said 'preparedness of organised attack' will be probed. According to Police, an angry mob set the station on fire alleging that a man has been killed in custody.

Providing details of the mob attack, the police said in a statement that following the death of the 39-year-old man, a few local people including women, men, young and old took the law into their own hands and burnt down the station. But the preparedness with which the attackers came, and the ferocious attack they staged on police hinted at an organised plot, the police stated.

"We don’t think these are grieving relatives of the dead, but as we have identified, they were bad characters and their relatives with criminal records- records that were there within the thana. Proof, incrementing evidence all burnt down. So don’t think this is a simple action-reaction incident. There's much more to it. We'll get to the bottom of this", the police said.

Assam custodial death

The Assam Police mentioned that a man identified as Safiqul Islam, aged 39 years old was brought to Batadrava Thana on May 20 at 9:30 pm over a complaint of him being drunk and lying on a public road. It was further stated that Safiqul was booked after a medical examination and later he was released the following day or handed over to his wife. The statement added that his wife offered food and water and after a while, the man complained of sickness and was taken to two hospitals, one after another where he breathed last.

Taking serious note of the issue, the Police said in the statement, "We take this unfortunate death very seriously and have put the OC on suspension and rest of the staff of the Batadraba thana Closed. If there is any foul play at our end, we mean to find that and punish the guilty according to the law. No two thoughts".

The Police have appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace and have further assured justice concerning the matter.

"We will act even tougher against elements who think that they can escape the Indian justice system, by burning down Police Stations. We will simply not allow this. Let this be a warning to all antisocial/criminal elements", the statement added.

Three persons were injured in the incident, while three people have been arrested concerning the mob attack reported at a police station in Assam's Nagaon. While members of the crowd have alleged that the cops killed Safiqul Islam, a fish-seller after he refused to pay the bribe amount.

In the latest update, an angry mob vandalised a house that belonged to a relative of Safiqul Islam in the morning hours of May 22. As per reports, the house was vandalised by another group, who got agitated over the attack carried out at the police station on Saturday.

(Image: RepublicTV)