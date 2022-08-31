Last Updated:

Assam Govt Razes Madrasa With Alleged Terror Links, Salvages Cache Of Sensitive Docs

Crackdown continues on the terror-linked Madrasas in Assam after Markjul Ma-Arif Quariana Madrasa, located in the Bongaigaon district was demolished.

Crackdown continues on the terror-linked Madrasas in Assam as Markjul Ma-Arif Quariana Madrasa, located in Kabitari Part-IV village of Bongaigaon district is being demolished by the district administration. A portion of the Madrasa was demolished after 6 bulldozers were brought in to raze the structure.

Notably, on Tuesday night, Assam police raided the Markjul Ma-Arif Quariana Madrasa, along with Hafijur Rahman Mufti who was arrested from his shop on the campus of the concerned Madrasa for his alleged terror links with AQIS (Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent)  as well as Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT). While raiding the Madrasa, the police recovered incriminating documents including a booklet of ABT in Bangla and a logo belonging to AQIS.

It is significant to mention that based on the confession of the arrested accused, police established that the Bongaigaon terror module flourished from the concerned Madrasa. Reacting to this, the district administration along with the State government acted strongly and started razing the Madrasa down by the JCB machines.

Notably, this is the third Madrasa demolished by the Assam government following the arrests of 37 persons including Imams and Madrasa teachers linked with AQIS/ABT organisations.

Assam government toughens grip on terror-linked madrasas

As a part of the Assam government's fight against terror operatives in the state, the search operation was conducted in connection with a case under the Matia police station following which the team seized several key documents including one leaflet of ABT in the Bangla language, and one logo suspected to be AQIS from the location. 

Notably, this would be the third madrasa to be demolished in the state as the government launched a massive crackdown on illegal madrasas. Earlier this month, the Jamiul Huda Madrasa, run by terror accused Mufti Mustafa Ahmed was demolished at Moirabari in Assam’s Morigaon district. 

Following this, another madrassa in Assam’s Barpeta district which had sheltered two Bangladeshi operatives of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) for four years was demolished by the district administration on Monday, August 29

