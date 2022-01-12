Last Updated:

Assam Health Inspector Arrested For Taking Bribe To Issue Death Certificate

Guwahati, Jan 11 (PTI) A rural health inspector of the Assam government was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly taking a bribe to issue a death certificate, an official statement said.

A complaint was received against the rural health inspector, Social Preventive Medicine (SPM) at Rani Community Health Centre (CHC) that he had demanded a bribe for issuing a death certificate, the statement issued by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption said.

Accordingly, a trap was laid, and the officer was caught red-handed at the CHC while accepting the bribe that he had demanded earlier, it said, adding that the money was recovered in the presence of independent witnesses.

A case under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 was registered against the rural health inspector, and necessary follow-up legal actions are being taken, it added. PTI TR ACD ACD

