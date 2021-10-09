Assam: Heroin Worth Over Rs 2 Crore Recovered, One Held

One person has been arrested and heroin weighing around 339.2 gm worth Rs 2.5 crore seized from his possession in Khatkhati area of Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Saturday.

On a tip-off, police searched a passenger bus coming from Manipur at Laharijan on Friday night and seized the heroin concealed in 27 soap boxes, an officer said.

The arrested person hails from the neighbouring state, he said.

Further investigation is underway.

