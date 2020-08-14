Assam Lockdown: Govt. allows relaxations from August 16-31; security heightened for Aug 15

On Thursday, the Assam Government issued new COVID-19 guidelines which will allow certain relaxations between 16 August-31 August. But, there are some strict health protocols and guidelines which people have to adhere to on Independence Day.

Assam Government on COVID-19 protocols

The Assam government has issued new COVID-19 lockdown protocols which include relaxations. These will be applicable from August 16 to 31. As per the revised guidelines, inter-district travel, public transportation and city buses are permitted to operate with 50 per cent capacity. These new COVID-19 protocols will be allowed from Monday to Friday.

"All permitted activities mentioned in our earlier orders shall continue to be allowed between 5 am and 9 pm between Monday and Friday. Inter-District movement of passenger vehicles and people are allowed between Monday and Friday only. Inter-District movement of vehicles is allowed with 50 per cent capacity. City buses are allowed subject to maintenance of all COVID19 protocols and social distancing and with 50 per cent capacity. Public transport is allowed subject to maintenance of all COVID-19 protocols and social distancing with 50 per cent capacity," read the state government order.

Preparations for the Independence Day function has begun in Guwahati and the Assam government is willing to allow relaxations on the occasion subject to following health and safety protocols. In term of the Independence Day function which is scheduled to take place at the Judges Fields, the Police personnel have already conducted a security check at the location on Thursday. The security has been increased and the forces are on high alert.

"We have made an elaborate security arrangement all over Guwahati city ahead of Independence day celebration. We have also alerted all the police stations and police patrolling is going on in the city," said the Police Commissioner, Munna Prasad Gupta.

Out of the 61,318 COVID-19 tests conducted in Assam on Thursday, 2,796 turned out to be positive. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Assam is at 71,795 out of which 47,209 recovered and 24,414 are active cases. The coronavirus death toll is at 169 said the State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

(With inputs from ANI)