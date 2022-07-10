Assam: Man Accused Of Murder Allegedly Burnt Alive In Nagaon, Body Recovered

In a shocking incident from Assam, a man accused of murder was allegedly burnt alive during a public hearing in the Nagaon district, located east of Guwahati. As per the police, the incident occurred during a public hearing on Saturday when the man was accused of murdering a woman.

The accused was found guilty of the murder following which a group of people decided to take the matter into their own hands and burn the man alive. They also buried the corpse. Following this, the police were immediately informed who rushed to the spot and recovered the body. Some people were also detained in relation to the incident.

Briefing on the same, Deputy Superintendent of Police (SDPO), M Das, while speaking to the media, stated that the incident took place on Saturday evening following which the police team reached the spot. Later, under the supervision of the district magistrate, the body was recovered from the ground. After retrieving the body, it was observed that 90% of the corpse was already in a burnt condition.

"We got info that in a public hearing a man was burnt alive after being found guilty of murder & later his body was buried. The body has been recovered. Few people detained", he said.

Notably, as informed by the police, the deceased identified as Ranjit Bordoloi, a resident of Bor Lalung Gao was accused of murdering a woman in the area. The woman reportedly died under unnatural circumstances a few days back following which the local village Kangaroo court took up the matter.

An investigation is presently underway in the matter.

Notably, this is not the first time people have taken matters of law into their own hands. Earlier in several instances from various states, people were seen manhandling law and order and punishing others for crimes.

Similar instances of people taking law into hands

In a recent incident from Odisha's Balasore, a man was reportedly beaten to death on theft charges in the Inchudi village of Balasore last Friday. As per the local media, while the villagers have alleged involvement of the 'sarpanch' (village head) in the matter, they also set the sarpanch's house on fire.

Prior to that, in another similar incident from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, a man was punished by a group of men over suspicion of theft charges. A video also went viral from the incident where three to four men were seen thrashing a man in turns with sticks as they hanged him upside down on a tree.

The incident took place in Bilaspur's Sipat town in April where the man, who has been identified as Mahavir, was accused by the people of theft and was handed over to the police. However, the police set him free, which angered the people and they caught him to punish him in their own style.

Image: ANI/Republic