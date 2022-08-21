Assam-Meghalaya Border Dispute: CMs To Meet For 2nd Phase Of Talks In Guwahati On Aug 21

In an attempt to resolve differences relating to six disputed areas in the northeastern part of the country, the second phase of Chief Minister-level talks on the inter-state border issue between Assam and Meghalaya will be held on Sunday evening at around 4 pm at the Assam Secretariat in Guwahati.

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Saturday, told PTI, “Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be meeting at Guwahati on Sunday to discuss setting up of regional committees to take forward the second phase of border talks for resolving the remaining six areas of difference.”

MoU signed by Assam, Meghalaya to end five-decade-old border dispute

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said, “Resolving the border issue with Assam is a priority of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government.”

Notably, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the two northeastern states signed a memorandum of understanding for ending the five-decade-old border dispute in six of the 12 disputed areas in New Delhi on March 29.

The six disputed areas in Assam and Meghalaya that were taken up for final settlement in March include Tarabari which is 4.69 sq km, Gizang with 13.53 sq km area, Hahim with 3.51 sq km, Boklapara with 1.57 sq km, 2.29 sq km area of Khanapara-Pilangkata and Ratacherra with 11.20 sq km.

The other six areas include villages in disputed blocks 1 and 2 transferred from the then United Khasi and Jaintia district to Assam’s Karbi Anglong district for administrative convenience in the 1950s. It is pertinent to mention that Meghalaya was carved out of Assam and both the states share a 733 km boundary.