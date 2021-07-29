Assam-Mizoram Border Conflict: Assam Govt Advises Its Citizens To Not Travel To Mizoram

The Assam government has issued an advisory for its citizens to not travel to Mizoram amid the border dispute. "Given the critical prevailing situation, people of Assam are advised not to travel to Mizoram as any threat to the personal safety of people of Assam can't be accepted," the statement said.

"People of Assam, staying in Mizoram due to work-related compulsion, should exercise utmost caution. These advisories will come into force with immediate effect and be given publicity for wider public knowledge and adherence," it added.

This latest development comes after the border tensions between Assam and Mizoram escalated after six Assam Police officials, a civilian and dozens of people were injured in the inter-border clashes on July 26. "Even after this incident, certain Mizo civil society, students and youth organisations are constantly issuing provocative statements against the state of Assam and its people. It has been reliably learnt from video footage available with Assam Police, that many civilians are heavily armed with automatic weapons etc," the advisory read.

Responding to the situation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced Rs 50 lakh financial assistance each to families of the deceased police personnel. A compensation of Rs 1 lakh was also announced for injured cops and civilians. The tension heightened in June-end when Assam Police allegedly took control over an area called 'Aitlang hnar', accusing the neighbouring state of encroaching its territory. Meanwhile, the history of the border dispute over 165 km-long-Assam-Mizoram boundary dates back to nearly a century and a half.

Mizoram Police yet to vacate disputed area, says Assam Minister

Earlier in the day, Assam Minister Ashok Singhal alleged that the Mizoram government has not pulled back its police from the disputed site. He said, "We have given our post to CRPF but Mizoram government has still not removed its people from the post, which is sad. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the dispute can be resolved by talks." Paramilitary forces have been placed in the disturbed area to maintain peace after Union Home Minister Amit Shah intervened.