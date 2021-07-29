Assam-Mizoram Border Conflict: Mizoram Home Secretary Demands Withdrawal Of Assam Police

Reacting to the reports of the Assam police contingent being mobilised at the inter-state border, the Mizoram Home Secretary on Thursday requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to issue instructions to the Assam Government to refrain from such reinforcements. He also requested the Home Ministry to ask Assam to pull back contingents being deployed at the inter-state border to avoid further conflicts.

Assam-Mizoram border dispute continues

This latest development comes after Assam Minister Ashok Singhal earlier during the day alleged that the Mizoram Government has not removed its police from the disputed site. Hoping that the talks pave the way for a solution, Ashok Singhal, who holds the state's Housing, Urban Affairs and Irrigation portfolio, said that the Ministry of Home Affairs had ordered CRPF to be deployed.

The Assam Minister said, "We have given our post to CRPF but Mizoram government has still not removed its people from the post, which is sad. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the dispute can be resolved by talks."

Stating that it feels like the Mizoram people wish to settle the dispute via arms and ammunitions, Singhal said, "If it is so, then, this approach itself is wrong." Highlighting that six police officers of Assam Police were martyred during the clash, he said that despite this Mizoram officials continued to shoot LMG (light machine gun) at the disputed site. The Minister further said that peace and harmony between the two states are yet to be attained.

Ashok Singhal said that Mizoram should understand that people of both the states "should live together and move forward together". Earlier on Wednesday, Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Assam, Ripun Bora, had written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding an all-party meeting along with the stakeholders to resolve the border dispute between Assam and Mizoram.

Six Assam policemen killed in border violence

On July 26, six policemen, including the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of Cachar Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Chandrakant Nimbalkar, and a civilian, were killed during the violent clashes.

Over 50 police officers from Assam were critically injured and were treated in Silchar Hospital. On July 27, the Cachar Superintendent of Police Nimbalkar Vaibhav Chandrakant was taken to Mumbai by an Indian Air Force air ambulance, along with three others who were airlifted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital.

Responding to the situation, the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh each to families of the police personnel who were martyred in the clash. On the other hand, it has also been decided to provide a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the injured policemen and civilians. Also, an additional one-month salary will be given to all policemen deployed along the Mizoram border.

Assam-Mizoram border dispute

The violent clash broke out between forces of both Assam and Mizoram on the night of July 26. The dispute over the 165 km-long Assam-Mizoram boundary dates back to the days of British colonial rule. Essentially, Mizoram has deep reservations about a 1933 notification that demarcated the boundary between Lushai Hills and the then princely state of Manipur. While the Assam Government follows this, Mizoram has demanded that the boundary should be demarcated on the basis of the 1875 notification which was done in consultation with the Mizo chiefs.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Image: PTI, ANI)