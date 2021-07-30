Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute: CRPF DIG Says 'MHA Working To Find Middle Ground'

Ministry of Home Affairs has been working to reach a middle ground to resolve the Assam and Mizoram border dispute, as tensions escalated again, DIG for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday revealed to the reporters. "There is an improvement in the situation,” DIG Shahnawaz Khan, said, in a statement to ANI, adding that both Assam and Mizoram governments have been indulged in active dialogue to restore the law and order situation. “Soon peace will prevail on the border,” he said, as he further added that currently, CRPF personnel are deployed in the border areas. Ministry of Home Affairs is working to find a middle ground.”

Assam Minister Ashok Singhal had earlier stated that the Mizoram government hadn’t withdrawn the police force from the conflict areas. Furthermore, Sighal said that he hoped the ongoing talks pave the way for the resolution of the border dispute. "The Ministry of Home Affairs had ordered CRPF to be deployed, we have given our post to CRPF but Mizoram government has still not removed its people from the post, which is sad,” Assam state minister Singhal told ANI.

He continued, “Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the dispute can be resolved by talks.”As reports of border blockade emerge that has stalled movement of goods, Mizoram Home Secretary Pu Lalnunmawia Chuaungo shot a letter to the Centre requesting for immediate appropriate actions for the resumption of goods lorry interstate.

Ex-Assam Congress chief writes to Union Home Ministry

Ex-Assam Congress chief, Ripun Bora wrote to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah office demanding an all-party meeting along with the stakeholders to address the crisis surrounding the Assam and Mizoram border clashes and tense environment. In the letter, accessed by ANI, Bora called the situation to have arrived at a "volatile" stage” that needs immediate "positive political response.” “The situation in both the "States may go from bad to worst with its adverse impact in other north-eastern States,” the latter stated, stressing that as many as 6 Assam police personnel lost their lives and close to 50 have sustained the injury in Mizoram.

“Police firing and both the forces of Assam and Mizoram are still in retaliating mood in the border," he said.

Mizoram government, Wednesday, burst out at the “miscreants from Assam” alleging that the rebellious faction had uprooted the railway tracks, destroyed property, and blocked National Highway (NH) 306 bringing state’s transportation to a standstill. It asked the Centre to intervene.