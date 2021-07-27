Assam-Mizoram Border Row: Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla To Meet State Chief Secretaries

Contemplating the ongoing ruckus at the Mizoram-Assam border, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Wednesday will hold a meeting with the Chief Secretaries along with senior officials of Assam and Mizoram.

As per sources, the meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday at the North Block in the national capital, New Delhi.

Recently on July 25, Bhalla had accompanied Union Home Minister Amit Shah on a two-day visit to northeast India. Shah had held a meeting with the Chief Ministers of the Northeastern states of the country.

Assam - Mizoram violence

It may be noted here that the border dispute between Assam and Mizoram dates back to 150 years when the country was under the British rule, however, events took a turn as the row escalated into a fierce gun battle on Monday between the forces of the two states resulting in the death of five Assam police personnel and one civilian. At least 50 were injured in the incident. Moreover, a total of six companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were been deployed at the site where the policemen died.

CRPF Director General, Kuldeep Singh had said that the Assam Police retreated from the disputed area, however, Mizoram Police continued to stay at their temporary posts.

"Four additional companies of CRPF have been sent to the disputed area as neutral forces, two companies are already present there. Senior officials are also present. The current situation is peaceful," CRPF Director General Kuldeep Singh had said.

"Border disputes can 'only' be resolved with the cooperation of state govt."

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry in the Rajya Sabha session on Tuesday stated that Assam is dealing with boundary disputes with four states including Mizoram. The ministry added that inter-state border disputes can "only be resolved with the cooperation of state governments involved in the matter." It said that the Centre "just acts as a facilitator in such disputes."

In a written reply to a question asked in the Parliament regarding demarcation of boundaries between the states, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said, "There are boundary disputes arising out of demarcation of boundaries and claims and counter-claims over territories have come to light on regular intervals between states over territories like in Haryana-Himachal Pradesh, Union Territories of Ladakh-Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra-Karnataka, Assam-Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Nagaland, Assam-Meghalaya, and Assam-Mizoram."

He also said that these issues can only be resolved with the cooperation of the state governments concerned.