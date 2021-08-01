Assam-Mizoram Dispute: Centre Has No Plans For CBI Probe; Looking For Peaceful Resolution

Amidst the ongoing Assam-Mizoram dispute, two senior government functionaries said that the Centre has no plans to order an inquiry by a neutral agency like the CBI into the recent fatal clash between the two northeastern states at the border. While stating that the Centre is trying to defuse the situation as early as possible in a peaceful manner, they said that the government does not want to take any decision that may further escalate the ground situation.

Assam-Mizoram Dispute: Centre wants 'peaceful resolution'

Remarking that the central government wants a peaceful resolution in the current border dispute between Assam and Mizoram, the government functionaries said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in regular touch with the two Chief Ministers- Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam) and Zoramthanga (Mizoram).

Earlier on July 30, the Mizoram Chief Minister had tweeted that he still hopes for an 'amicable solution' to the Assam-Mizoram border dispute from the central government. He had also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and CMs of Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura and Sikkim in his tweet.

In response to CM Zoramthanga's tweet, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his official Twitter handle and said that the state's main focus is on keeping the spirit of the North-East alive. He said, "What happened along the Assam-Mizoram border is unacceptable to the people of both states." Informing that the Mizoram Chief Minister had promised to call him post his quarantine period, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that border disputes can only be resolved through discussion.

Our main focus is on keeping the spirit of North-East alive. What happened along the Assam-Mizoram border is unacceptable to the people of both states. Honble CM @ZoramthangaCM had promised to call me post his quarantine. Border disputes can only be resolved through discussion — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 1, 2021

Assam-Mizoram border dispute

The violent clash broke out between forces of both Assam and Mizoram on the night of July 26. The dispute over the 165 km-long Assam-Mizoram boundary dates back to the days of British colonial rule. Essentially, Mizoram has deep reservations about a 1933 notification that demarcated the boundary between Lushai Hills and the then princely state of Manipur. While the Assam Government follows this, Mizoram has demanded that the boundary should be demarcated on the basis of the 1875 notification which was done in consultation with the Mizo chiefs.

(Image: PTI)