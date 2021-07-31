Assam-Nagaland Sign Pact To End Border Tensions, Nagaland Dy CM Y Patton Thanks HM Shah

In a major development, Assam and Nagaland on Saturday signed an agreement to de-escalate the tense situation prevailing at two locations in the Dissoi valley and Nagajanka by simultaneously withdrawing security forces within the next 24 hours. The agreement was signed by the two Chief Secretaries of the states, to honour the status quo along the Assam-Nagaland border. Both governments have now agreed to resolve the inter-state border dispute through dialogues.

Agreement signed to de-escalate the Assam-Nagaland border dispute

The breakthrough agreement, which will help in bringing back peace in the tense areas, was signed following a meeting at Dimapur between Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua and his Nagaland Counterpart J Alam in the presence of Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton and Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu. The two sides, during the meeting, agreed to maintain peace and tranquillity in the areas around Ao Senden village and Vikuto village as they are known in Nagaland and called as Jankhona Nala / Nagajankha and Compartment No. 12 respectively in Assam.

The Chief Secretaries also informed that urgent and effective steps will be considered for defusing the standoff between the security forces of Nagaland and Assam. "In this regard, it is decided that the security personnel of both states shall simultaneously move back from their present locations to their respective base camps. The simultaneous withdrawal of the security personnel shall begin immediately and shall be completed in the next 24 hours as far as possible," the agreement read. The agreement comes at a time when the Assam-Mizoram Border dispute is heating up yet again.

Following the signing of the agreement, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Y Patton said that the state is “extremely grateful” to Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua for successfully reaching the peace agreement. Patton also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his role in the development. Patton said that the two Chief Ministers had held discussions on the border issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Shillong which had led to the agreement being signed. Ranoj Pegu also hailed Amit Shah and the two CMs for taking steps to resolve the border issue.

The Assam-Nagaland border dispute

Assam's border dispute with Nagaland dates back to the creation of the state in 1963. The Nagaland State Act of 1962 had first defined its borders according to the 1925 notification after Naga Hills and Tuensang Area (NHTA) were integrated into a new administrative unit and made an autonomous area. However, Nagaland demanded that the new state should comprise the Naga Hills and all Naga-dominated areas in North Cachar and Nagaon districts. This led to tensions between Assam and Nagaland resulting in the first border clashes in 1965 and was followed by a series of such clashes. Later, the Assam government moved Supreme Court with a case for identification of boundaries and resolving border disputes which are still pending.

